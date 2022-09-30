Eagles-Jaguars: Avonte Maddox, Boston Scott ruled out of Week 4 matchup

The Eagles will be without two impact players after cornerback Avonte Maddox and Boston Scott were ruled out of the Week four matchup with injuries.

With Maddox and Scott both out, running back Trey Sermon and cornerback Josiah Scott should see increased roles at their respective positions. Philadelphia could elevate two players off the practice squad as well.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown will play after missing two days of practice due to the birth of his second child, A.J. Brown Jr.

Eagles injury report

Did Not Practice

• RB Boston Scott – Scott is out for Sunday’s game. He is listed with a rib injury.

• CB Avonte Maddox – Maddox is out with an ankle injury for Sunday’s game.

Jaguars injury report

Jacksonville has four players listed as questionable with injury designations.

