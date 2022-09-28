Eagles-Jaguars: 7 stats to know for Week 4

Two of the NFL’s top defensive units will meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as the upstart Jaguars invade Philadelphia to battle the undefeated Eagles.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is much improved with Doug Pederson as the head coach, as he’s 77-111 passing (69.4 completion) for 772 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while averaging 257.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars have outscored their past two opponents 62-10 while unleashing one of the NFL’s more talented defensive units.

With the game just days away, here are seven other stats for Week 4.

Jaguars efficient

The Jaguars are one of only three teams, along with the Eagles and Buffalo Bills, to rank in the top 10 of EPA per drive on offense and defense through three weeks.

Play Rate In Opponents Territory – Week 3 1. Jaguars – 64.4%

2. Raiders – 63.6%

3. Rams – 59.1%

4. Bills – 58.9%

5. Chiefs – 56.7%#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/YQzO0MMSAq — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) September 26, 2022

Hurts among top passers in the NFL

Hurts is among the top 5 quarterbacks in 2022 by PASSING DVOA (per play value) while also among the top runners in the league.

Top 5 QBs of 2022 by PASSING DVOA (per play value): Lamar Jackson

Patrick Mahomes

Trevor Lawrence

Tua Tagovailoa

Jalen Hurts Jackson and Hurts being Top 5 in passing is pretty huge considering their rushing value on top of that. Link: https://t.co/VHd4tt5JQm — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) September 26, 2022

Doug Pederson most successful coach in Jaguars history?

It’s only been three games, but Pederson will likely fall behind only Tom Coughlin in Jaguars team history when it’s all said and done.

Doug Pederson (2-1) has now tied Mike Mularkey, Mel Tucker and …. Urban Meyer for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time coaching victories list. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 25, 2022

Goedert the YAC king

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is third in the league, with 134 yards after the catch, behind only Austin Ekeler and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Eagles balancing act

There’s balance, and then there’s a team that averages the most yards per passing play on offense while allowing the least per passing attempt on defense.

The Eagles are averaging 8.5 yards per passing play, the most in the league. The Eagles are allowing 4.1 yards per passing play, the fewest in the league. — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) September 26, 2022

Jalen Hurts dominating downfield

Once a weakness for Hurts, the third-year quarterback leads the NFL in downfield passing yards per completion.

Yards Per Completion – 2022 Season 1. Jalen Hurts – 13.9

2. Lamar Jackson – 13.4

3. Baker Mayfield – 13.2

—

29. Mitch Trubisky/Daniel Jones – 9.3

31. Geno Sith – 9.1

32. Kyler Murray – 8.7#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aD0krwN6Mv — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) September 26, 2022

Eagles avoiding 3 and outs

One of the biggest reasons for Philadelphia being considered the NFL’s most complete team is their ability to stay on the field and sustain drives.

The Eagles have the lowest percentage of drives ending in 3 and outs.

