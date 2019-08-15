Eagles at Jaguars 2019 preseason: Start time, TV schedule, live stream and storylines

The Eagles will face one of their all-time greats tonight in Jacksonville.

That's right, Najee Goode now plays for the Jaguars.

Oh yeah, and some Nick guy too.

Here's everything you need to know:

6 p.m. - Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP+

7 p.m. - Eagles at Jaguars on NBC10

10 p.m. - Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP+





The television broadcasters will be Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Dave Spadaro (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94 WIP.

Hello, old friend

It doesn't sound like Nick Foles is going to play on Thursday night, but that won't stop us from using this opportunity to remember what he did in Philly. It's really a shame that this game wasn't scheduled at the Linc. It seems like a waste to have Nick Foles facing the Eagles in Jacksonville.

Anyway, it'll be cool to see Foles and I'm sure a bunch of his teammates feel the same way. He'll get to catch up with them before the game.

Will any starters play?

That preseason opener was kind of a brutal game to watch and it was probably because the Eagles didn't play most of their starters. I hate to deliver this bad news, but it seems unlikely many starters will play in this one. That includes Carson Wentz, who has been getting a ton of reps during practice.

The Kessler show

Without Wentz and without Nate Sudfeld, who has a broken left wrist, expect Cody Kessler to start this game and to play a ton. He had a less-than-inspiring performance last week, completing 3 of 6 passes for 12 yards. Not much to see there.

At least in this game, Kessler will have some higher-level teammates on the field with him, including the offensive line. Having better players around him should help. If Kessler plays well the rest of the preseason, he might be able to calm some nerves of fans worried about him being the No. 2 heading into the season.

