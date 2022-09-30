Eagles-Jaguars: 10 players to watch in Week 4 matchup

The Eagles are finishing their final practice of the week ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philadelphia will enter the matchup 3-0 and looking to slow down Trevor Lawrence and the explosive Jaguars offense.

There are dynamic football players on both sides, and we’ve provided ten to watch ahead of Week 4.

Cam Robinson LT Jaguars

The former All-American left tackle from Alabama is one of the positives from the pre-Doug Pederson era, and he’ll be a player to watch against Josh Sweat on edge.

Lane Johnson RT Eagles

The best right tackle in the NFL, Johnson will be the ultimate test for Jaguars rookie pass rusher Travon Walker.

Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars

Lawrence has taken the next steps through three games under new head coach Doug Pederson, as the former Clemson star is completing 69.4 of his passes on 7.0 yards per attempt.

Lawrence averages 257.3 yards per game, with 6 TDs, one interception, and a 103.1 passer rating.

Jalen Hurts QB Eagles

Jacksonville has a talented defense, and they’ll get their biggest test yet.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 916 yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, and a QBR of 74.7.

Travon Walker SAM Jaguars

The No. 1 overall pick, Walker, has played nearly 85% of the team’s defensive snaps, logging eight tackles, including a sack, and got his first interception in his NFL debut.

Josh Allen LB Jaguars

Devin Lloyd LB Jaguars

The 27th overall pick out of Utah, Lloyd leads the team with 24 tackles and six pass breakups while logging interceptions in back-to-back games.

Lloyd was named the league’s defensive rookie of the month for September.

Trey Sermon RB Eagles

The hard-running Sermon should see his first action of the season with Philadelphia.

A.J. Brown WR Eagles

Brown had his first practice on Friday and will play against the Jaguars on Sunday after spending the week welcoming the birth of his second child.

