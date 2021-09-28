Eagles’ Jack Driscoll returning to practice, among other roster moves

Finally some good news about an injured Eagles offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have lost three starting offensive linemen to injury in a little over a week, so how about some good OL injury news?

There’s finally some.

Because the Eagles on Tuesday activated the 21-day practice window for reserve guard/tackle Jack Driscoll, who began the season on Injured Reserve with a pec injury.

The move with Driscoll was just one of several the Eagles announced on Tuesday afternoon:

• The Eagles started the 21-day practice windows for Driscoll (pec) and cornerback Josiah Scott (hamstring), who both began the season on IR.

• Isaac Seumalo (Lisfranc injury) and K’Von Wallace (separated shoulder) were both officially placed on IR after news broke earlier in the day. Seumalo will miss the rest of the season. Wallace is expected to return this year.

• Tight end Richard Rodgers was released from the practice squad.

With Seumalo out for the year, with Brandon Brooks (pec) on IR and with Jordan Mailata nursing a sprained MCL, the return of Driscoll at practice will be a welcome sight. The Eagles are now listing Driscoll, a 2020 fourth-round pick, as a guard/tackle.

If Mailata isn’t able to play against the Chiefs, the Eagles’ starting offensive line might look like this: Andre Dillard, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson.

The only other backup offensive linemen on the active roster are Brett Toth and recently signed Jack Anderson. Having Driscoll back would be big for depth. As a rookie in 2020, Driscoll played in 11 games with four starts.

Beginning the practice clock for Driscoll and Scott means they will remain on IR for now but can now practice. The Eagles will have 21 days to add them to the active roster.

