Eagles’ Jack Driscoll heading to IR, Nick Sirianni mum on replacement

Eagles suffer another season-ending injury on offensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles right guard Jack Driscoll suffered a high ankle sprain against the Giants on Sunday and is going on Injured Reserve, head coach Nick Sirianni said.

Since this is Driscoll’s second trip to IR, he is now out for the season.

Driscoll, 24, has started the last eight games at right guard and has helped the Eagles find some real stability on their offensive line. The injury to the second-year offensive lineman means the Eagles’ streak of consecutive games starting the same offensive line combination will end at six.

So who is the right guard moving forward?

Well, Brandon Brooks isn’t yet ready to return.

The Eagles’ long-time starter is still on IR with a pec strain suffered in Week 2. On Monday, Sirianni said he wouldn’t have any update on Brooks until after the bye week (the Eagles play the Jets before the bye).

If it isn’t Driscoll and it isn’t Brooks, then who is playing right guard this coming weekend?

“We don’t have to make that decision right today,” Sirianni said. “We have some good options, I think. Tribute to Howie (Roseman) and his staff. We’ve got good options and depth at the offensive line and have been able to handle (injuries).

“I think if you look at the beginning of the year and say you’re going to be without your two guards, you would have been really worried with how the run game and protection might have went. And we see where we are right here. That’s a huge tribute to Howie and his staff of getting the depth there.”

The two most obvious options to replace Driscoll are Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta. Both have been with the Eagles for several seasons and Herbig replaced Driscoll during Sunday’s loss. Opeta played seven snaps against the Broncos, his only offensive snaps of the season.

In addition to those two players, the Eagles also have Brett Toth and Kayode Awosika on their practice squad. Both players are guard/tackles.

Story continues

“I feel really good about the depth we have right there with Sua and with Nate and even with some of the guys that are on the practice squad,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how that goes and kind of practice through that and see through that. I am confident in those guys stepping in and making plays.”

Herbig on Sunday played 52 snaps, first filling in for Jason Kelce at center and then for Driscoll at right guard. He committed two costly penalties; one that negated a first down and one that negated a touchdown.

“Nate did a lot of good things,” Sirianni said. “I thought he played an above average game if he didn’t have those two holding calls. I think he had a good game.”

In addition to Driscoll’s injury, the Eagles have several other players who are banged up coming out of Sunday. Kelce (knee), Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jalen Hurts (ankle) are all sore to start the week. Sirianni said the team will have more updates on them Wednesday.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube