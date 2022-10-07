Eagles’ Jack Driscoll embraces versatility, ready to play anywhere

Why Driscoll went to YouTube to prepare for next challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jack Driscoll hasn’t started a game at left tackle since his redshirt freshman season at UMass in 2016 but that streak might end this weekend in Arizona.

If Jordan Mailata’s shoulder hasn’t healed enough and if Andre Dillard isn’t ready, it’ll be Driscoll protecting Jalen Hurts’ blindside on Sunday afternoon.

So Driscoll did the same thing the rest of us do when we need to fix our sink or want some landscaping tips.

“I went back on YouTube and tried to find the game,” Driscoll said.

He found bits and pieces of the 36-16 loss that season to Old Dominion. Driscoll wore No. 58 back then and spent his day blocking future third-round pick Oshane Ximines. After that season, Driscoll transferred to Auburn and ended up as the Eagles’ fourth-round pick a few years later in 2020.

Throughout his football career, and especially since joining the Eagles, Driscoll has really embraced his versatility.

“Maybe I’m not as comfortable at left tackle … but it doesn’t matter,” Driscoll said. “It’s my job to go in there and execute to the best of my ability and give us a chance to win. I don’t want to go in there and feel like I’m the reason why our play — we’ve been playing really well on offense — I don’t want to go in there and feel like I’m the reason play is slipping or certain things.

“[Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland] does a great job of getting us ready whatever the situation is. As you guys know, anything can happen, especially on the O-line. Guys are getting thrown around all over the place. You could be thrown in at any time.”

But even before he arrived in Philadelphia, Driscoll understood the importance of versatility. He was honest with himself. After playing right tackle, left guard and left tackle in college, Driscoll was already pretty versatile.

Then during the 2020 pre-draft process, at the suggestion of his college position coach Kendall Simmons, Driscoll began learning how to snap the football. And he got pretty good at that too. Shortly after he was drafted, Driscoll said he wanted to bring as much value to his future team as possible.

Obviously, Driscoll isn’t anywhere close to the top of the Eagles’ depth chart at center these days, but he’s a solid backup at every other spot on the line. That’s by design.

“It’s time for Jack to start being like Isaac (Seumalo) used to be back in the day,” Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland said before this season began. “Isaac I think in one game played five positions.”

During his NFL career, Driscoll has 13 starts under his belt: Nine at right guard and four at right tackle. During training camp, Driscoll took almost all of his reps as the Eagles’ second-team right tackle and didn’t really start cross-training until the season began and Dillard got injured.

Driscoll wasn’t perfect at left tackle on Sunday against the Jaguars but he played 76 of 82 snaps and held his own.

What does it take to backup pretty much every position on the line?

“I think you've got to be prepared, first and foremost,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “And then also you've got to be an intelligent football player because there's a lot of moving parts when you play all positions. You've got to know the different schemes that are going into it, where you're at, where the double teams are happening, where the singles are happening, and he prepares his butt off.”

Driscoll said it really helps him during normal weeks to run scout team because he gets to play at a bunch of different spots. That familiarity gives Driscoll some comfort when he gets thrown into the fire at whatever position during a game.

Like Steichen, the first thing that head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned when asked about Driscoll’s ability to play every spot was his football IQ.

But it’s more than that.

“It shows you how hard he works to do that because that just doesn't come just because he's smart,” Sirianni said. “He works hard to do that, and then just what type of teammate and player that he is.”

