Eagles' A.J. Brown roasted for putrid effort on Jaguars INT return

It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars.

But it might've been Brown's fault that the interception wound up in the end zone.

Andre Cisco returned the interception 59 yards to put the Jags up 7-0 early in Sunday's game, but upon further review it seems Brown had quite an opportunity to prevent the score during the INT return.

Watch the replay below and decide for yourself:

It sure seems like Brown had a pretty good chance to tackle Cisco, or at least try to tackle Cisco, at the 45-yard line and just... didn't?

Eagles fans were none too pleased with the effort:

A.J. Brown has some explaining to do about this â€œpursuitâ€ pic.twitter.com/ahJcHmzkN0 — ðƒðšð§ ð‘ð¨ðœð¡ðž (@RochesRWinners) October 2, 2022

FEEBLE effort to tackle by AJ Brown on that interception return. Come on man. — Mike Missanelli (@MikeMiss25) October 2, 2022

Poor decision by Hurts throwing that ball, but AJ Brown's lack of effort on the return was even more worrisome. He had an easy chance to make a tackle and pulled up. — Tucker Bagley (@TBagleySports) October 2, 2022

AJ Brown two inches from the guy didnâ€™t even attempt to tackle — Kyle (@kylepaganCB) October 2, 2022

what was aj brown doing???? — drew (@Dcorrigan50) October 2, 2022

Maybe there's something we're all missing here, but it sure seems like Brown is gonna have to explain that one.

If there's one thing Philadelphia sports fans don't stand for, it's a lack of effort. We'll see.