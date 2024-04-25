Eagles, A.J. Brown reach three-year, $96 million extension

Somewhere, Mike Vrabel's neck is twitching all over again.

Two years after the Eagles traded for receiver A.J. Brown during the first round of the draft and gave him a four-year, $100 million extension, the Eagles and Brown have agreed to a new three-year, $96 million extension, per multiple reports.

Brown still had three years left under his existing contract. So it will be a six-year commitment. And it remains to be seen how the dollars fall together.

Regardless, the Eagles are adding three years and $96 million. The $32 million per year in new-money average puts him at the top of the market at the position.

The move proves yet again that the Eagles don't screw around. It never gets any cheaper. It's better to get it done.

That's what the Eagles have done, roughly a week after giving receiver Devonta Smith a three-year, $75 million extension.

Other teams could learn a valuable lesson from Philly's proaction. Including one specific team in the Eagles' division.