Eagles’ A.J. Brown makes NFL history with six straight games of 125 yards receiving

A.J. Brown is on his way towards another All-Pro season and he’s now creeping up towards a potential NFL MVP status after logging another 125+ yards receiving in a game.

Brown has 8 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns through three quarters against the Washington Commanders. Brown’s latest explosing gives him more 125 yards games in a row than Pro Football Hall of Famer, Calvin Johnson.

Coming into the Week 8 matchup, Brown has produced the 2nd-most receiving yards (809) in the league this season, behind Tyreek Hill (902).

Going back to Week 2, Brown led the league with 730 receiving yards over 6 games.

