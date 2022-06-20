Eagles’ A.J. Brown makes a list of the top-10 NFL wide receivers of 2022
Philadelphia said all the right things about supporting quarterback Jalen Hurts and then took the steps to add a dynamic weapon after trading for his best friend, former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.
Brown brings versatility, toughness, and the ability to dominate man-to-man coverage to an Eagles offense looking for more downfield passing opportunities.
CBS Sports ranked the top-10 wideouts in the NFL for the 2022 season using past production, present value, and future outlook to determine the best of the best.
Brown landed at No. 10 on the list behind Keenan Allen (9) and Deebo Samuel (8).
The Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, the top alternative here, gets all kinds of love for his freakish combo of imposing size and speed, but Brown has a similar profile with just as, if not more, consistent production. Lingering injuries are something to monitor, and his numbers aren’t always gaudy, but he’s a bona fide alpha, creating plays with both his bulk, power, and explosiveness. He’s also set up to succeed as the Eagles’ new No. 1, working alongside ascending pass catchers like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.
Brown is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 season that saw the former Titans draft pick log 63 catches for 869 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.
Rounding out the list were Mike Evans (7), Tyreek Hill (6), Stefon Diggs (5), Cooper Kupp (4), Ja’Marr Chase (3), Justin Jefferson (2), and the Raiders’ newest star, Davante Adams at No. 1 overall.
Eagles' depth at safety gets a big boost with the addition of Jaquiski Tartt
Instant analysis of Eagles agreeing to deal with former 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt
2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Eagles
