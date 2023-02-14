Eagles’ A.J. Brown knows future is bright but dejected after Super Bowl loss

Dejected A.J. Brown recalls when he knew ‘deep down’ Eagles could lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A.J. Brown stood in front of his overflowing locker, “Always Open” sign hanging above, with a giant silver trash bag in hand. As he methodically filled it with gloves, cleats and footballs to take home, he took a brief break, turning around to tell reporters, “It’s going to be a while.”

Eventually, he was ready to speak. But the words didn’t come easy during a somber locker cleanout day.

“I don’t know,” Brown said about his emotions. “It’s been a tough 48 hours. I don’t know. I really don’t know what to say. I was kind of dreading this interview. It’s just tough right now.”

Less than 48 hours earlier, the Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII.

Of course, a lot went right for the Eagles to even make it to the big game. And Brown had a big role in all of it with his career season. He caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing with his best friend Jalen Hurts. Both players put on a show in the Super Bowl and are here for the long haul.

It was just tough for Brown to be too positive so soon after the loss.

“Yeah, you can say the future’s real bright,” Brown said. “Right now, I can’t really think about the future. Right now it’s just so tough to even look that far.”

In Brown’s first Super Bowl, he caught 6 passes for 96 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hurts in the second quarter that helped the Eagles build a 10-point lead at halftime.

But the Eagles squandered that lead in the second half to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. On Tuesday, Brown was asked about the toughest part of the game.

“When we went up 27-21,” Brown said, “I knew, deep down, that it was probably a chance we were going to lose.”

Story continues

The Eagles settled for a 33-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to take that 27-21 lead with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter. On 3rd-and-11, Hurts hit Kenny Gainwell for a 5-yard completion, setting up a 4th-and-6 from the Chiefs’ 15-yard line. Nick Sirianni sent out the field goal unit.

When asked why that moment stuck out to him, Brown mentioned his playoff game with the Titans the previous year. In a tied game, Ryan Tannehill threw an interception with 28 second left and the Bengals drove down the field in time for a game-winning field goal to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

“I had that same feeling in my gut because we got three,” Brown said. “Playing against Patrick Mahomes, he was just doing everything right. And he put his team in a great position to win. He did a great job all game. That’s why.”

Brown, 25, explained on Tuesday that it was tough for him to reflect on the season. The Eagles were one win away from accomplishing their ultimate goal and the fact that they didn’t get it done stings.

It’s tough to get to a Super Bowl and Brown was asked if he worries about getting back to one.

“I mean, you have to. You have to,” he said. “This is a tough league. You don’t know how tomorrow looks, let alone a year from now, trying to be back in the Super Bowl. We’re definitely going to do our best to do everything possible and get back to work to prepare to go back to the game.”

The good news, of course, is that Brown is just 25. Hurts won’t turn 25 until August. DeVonta Smith won’t turn 25 until November.

That’s a really strong core of young skill players for the Eagles to build around as they eventually try to move past a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl and go forward.

How will Brown eventually get over this and shift his focus to next year?

“I’ve got up off the mat every single time in my life. I’m 100 percent,” he said. “I’m still here. It’s just another time, gotta keep going. Figure out a way to shake back from this and go to work.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube