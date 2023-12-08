Eagles’ A.J. Brown has high praise for Kelee Ringo’s continued development

Kelee Ringo is a talented cornerback who has spent his rookie year essentially redshirting after massive success at the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Ringo started 27 30 games played as the Bulldogs won back-to-back National Championships.

Ringo recorded 76 total tackles (63 solo), 19 passes defensed, and four interceptions for one of the nation’s top defenses, earning All-SEC honors in back-to-back seasons.

Ringo was the third player from Georgia (joining defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge player Nolan Smith) taken by the Eagles in the 2023 draft and the fifth defender (defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in 2021) selected by the Eagles in the last two years.

Iron sharpens iron, and Ringo has spent the first 14 weeks of the regular season battling Philadelphia’s dynamic pass-catching duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Brown, for his part, has noticed Ringo’s work ethic and had this to say about the talented but raw defensive back.

An athletic marvel, Ringo could develop into an elite hybrid defender thanks to his size, strength, and combination of speed.

Ringo measured in at 6’2″ and 207 pounds at the NFL Combine and could probably play at 220 pounds once he grows into his body.

Ringo has elite length, physicality, and the muscular frame to become an imposing player for the Eagles in the future.

