Eagles’ A.J. Brown gets into Twitter spat with Titans fan

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is still getting into spats with Tennessee Titans fans on social media nearly a month-and-a-half after having been traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia during the 2022 NFL draft.

Brown recently posted to social media about learning something new when it comes to reading weather forecasts, and a Titans fan attempted to bait Brown with a retweet of the post.

Brown took the bait, and in his response he proclaimed himself the best wide receiver to play for the Titans, while also noting he isn’t the person to blame for the parting of ways.

“For the love of God, I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person,” Brown replied.

Brown has often been proclaimed the best receiver in franchise history, so this is nothing new, but his coming out and saying so runs counter to the normally humble wideout Titans fans knew.

Brown has tried to deflect blame for the break-up on multiple occasions, but reports suggest he was indeed to blame for the two sides not working things out, which led to the trade.

The 24-year-old further angered Titans fans when he decided not to host his youth football camp in Tennessee in the wake of the trade, saying his “peace could be threatened” if confronted by an angry fan.

The frustration from Titans fans is no doubt understandable, but it’s time for them to move on, and the same can be said for Brown.

