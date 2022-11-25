Eagles’ A.J. Brown dealing with stomach bug but expects to play vs. Packers

Brown dealing with rough stomach bug ahead of Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A.J. Brown didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving.

The Eagles star receiver missed practice on Thursday after coming down with a stomach bug and that was just the beginning.

“My Thanksgiving wasn’t the best,” Brown said. “Nah, I stayed in bed all day.”

Brown said he wasn’t able to eat all day on Thursday and still hadn’t eaten as of Friday afternoon. Before Sunday night’s game, Brown plans on getting a lot of rest and hydrating, which will include some IVs.

Brown, 25, still wasn’t feeling great on Friday afternoon.

“On a scale of 1 to 10,” Brown said, “about a 3.”

But Brown still expects to play on Sunday night against the Packers. He was able to be on the practice field Friday and Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni said Brown is expected to suit up.

“I had a good practice today,” Brown said. “And I’d rather suffer today than Sunday.”

While Brown is expected to play on Sunday, it’s worth keeping in mind what he’s been dealing with. Sometimes a stomach bug can really sap your strength.

“It’s a rest thing,” Brown said. “Definitely hydrating, getting a couple IVs. I wasn’t able to eat anything yesterday. I haven’t ate anything yet to be honest. I’ll be fine.”

This season, Brown has 49 catches for 785 yards and 6 touchdowns. He leads the team in yards and touchdowns and is second behind DeVonta Smith in catches.

Aside from Brown, the Eagles are pretty healthy going into this Sunday night game against the Packers, at least as it pertains to the players on their 53-man roster.

Just a reminder: The Eagles have several players on IR who are expected to return this season, but will still be out for this game. DT Jordan Davis, CB Avonte Maddox and TE Dallas Goedert are not yet eligible to return. Davis is eligible for next week, Maddox the week after and Goedert the week after that.

