Eagles' Isaac Seumalo out for the year with foot injury

Isaac Seumalo out for the year with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Left guard Isaac Seumalo is out for the year after suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his foot in the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys Monday night.

Seumalo will require surgery to repair the injury and is headed for Injured Reserve, the team announced.

It’s another blow for the Eagles’ offensive line, which is already down Brandon Brooks and Jordan Mailata indefinitely.

Jason Kelce, who has played next to Seumalo for much of the last six years, choked up Monday night talking about watching Seumalo getting carted off the field.

“It was tough,” he said. “That’s a guy that has been really underappreciated for a long time. He does a lot for our room, our unit. He’s a special player, a special person. He’s having a great year. I know he will bounce back and be a tremendous player again. It was hard to watch him get carted off the field.”

Seumalo, the Eagles’ 3rd-round pick in 2016, has been the Eagles’ regular left guard since replacing Steve Wisniewski seven games into the 2018 season.

He also got hurt in Week 3 last year and missed seven games with a knee injury, although he was able to return and play at a high level the last seven weeks of the season.

“He’s a very smart player,” Kelce said. “He is a very detailed player. Everybody has their personality and their traits that makes them unique. That guy, you can tell, this means a lot to him. He sacrifices and does his best to make other players better and help other players out.

"No man is an island, we draw our strength from others. I feel like he is a guy who has never got the credit he is due for how good he truly is as a player, as a teammate. I felt like he was finally getting it this year.”

With rookie Landon Dickerson already starting in place of Brooks at right guard, Nate Herbig replaced Seumalo Monday night at left guard. Presumably, when Brooks returns, Dickerson would move to left guard, although he has not played well, and the Eagles could simply leave Herbig there.

Mailata is not expected to be out much longer. Nick Sirianni said last week the Eagles don’t plan to place him on IR, which means he should be back in the next two weeks.

“I wish Brandon and Isaac and Jordan were healthy, but you get what you get, and I am happy to go out there with the guys that I have out there,” Kelce said. “It is an opportunity to go out there and play ball together. And now we will be able to watch the tape, get better and get ready for the Chiefs.”

Brooks, Seumalo, Brandon Graham and Rodney McLeod are among nine Eagles who’ve been on the roster since 2016 or earlier, and all are currently injured.

The others are Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz and Rick Lovato.

