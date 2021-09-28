Eagles’ Isaac Seumalo carted off field vs. Cowboys

Seumalo carted off in Dallas, things go from bad to worse originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — Things just went from bad to worse.

In the fourth quarter of what certainly looks like a blowout loss to the hated Cowboys, starting left guard Isaac Seumalo was carted off the field with a foot injury. He was quickly ruled out.

Seumalo, 27, is the third injured member of the Eagles’ starting offensive line. For a unit that needed 13 different combinations in 16 games last season, this has to feel like déjà vu.

Seumalo was replaced by Nate Herbig, which means the Eagles’ offensive line (from left to right) looks like this right now: Andre Dillard, Herbig, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson.

Brandon Brooks strained his pec last week and was put on IR and then Jordan Mailata sprained his MCL during Thursday’s practice. So this is the third injury to the Eagles’ offense line in a little over a week.

The Eagles drafted Seumalo in the third round back in 2016 and he has grown into a solid starter for them. Seumalo started all 16 games in 2019 but played in just nine last year. And now it looks like the Eagles might be without him for a while.

Right now, the Eagles’ backup offensive linemen available for the end of this game are Brett Toth and Sua Opeta, who was elevated for this game. The Eagles also have recently signed Jack Anderson on the roster but he is inactive for tonight’s game.

Second-year guard/tackle Jack Driscoll is also on IR.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube