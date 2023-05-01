Eagles invited Portland State defensive back Xavier Bell to rookie minicamp

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles have invited Portland State safety Xavier Bell to the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp.

In 2021 at Portland State, Bell started all 11 games at the SAM safety position, ranking third on the team with 50 tackles while logging three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and a team-high seven pass breakups.

Last season, Bell had 35 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception.

A transfer who committed to Portland State, Bell played two seasons at the University of Arizona, seeing action in 12 games, starting one game against Houston in 2018

In 2019, he played in 10 games, making nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

