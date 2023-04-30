Eagles invited Nevada RB Toa Taua to the teams rookie minicamp

The Eagles are set to hold a rookie minicamp in the coming week, and the team has extended an invitation to former Nevada running back Toa Taua.

The Eagles have extended a rookie minicamp invite to Nevada RB Toa Taua, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 30, 2023

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound record-setting running back will head to the NovaCare Complex with accolades after being a five-year starter at Nevada, rushing for 3,997 yards and 33 touchdowns over 855 carries.

He showed versatility by catching 163 passes for 1,192 yards and four more touchdowns.

Taua’s 5,189 all-purpose yards rank fifth all-time in school history for a program that has sent some big named players to the NFL.

