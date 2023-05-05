Eagles invited 19 players to tryout during rookie minicamp

The Eagles started their rookie minicamp on Friday, as the seven-man draft class and nine undrafted free agent signees participated in their first NFL practice.

With Philadelphia wanting a full roster of attendees, GM Howie Roseman invited 19 players in for a tryout.

Current Eagles’ players on the minicamp roster include Mario Goodrich, Kennedy Brooks, Tristin McCollum, Noah Elliss, and Tyrese Robinson.

Charleston Rambo, WR, Oklahoma

Rambo most recently played for the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

In his one season catching passes from Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, Rambo had 43 receptions for 743 yards and five touchdowns. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Rambo signed with the Carolina Panthers and was waived during final cuts.

Sammis Reyes, TE

The Eagles have always valued athleticism, and the team will get an up-close view of veteran tight end Sammis Reyes.

According to Aaron Wilson, Reyes has been invited to Philadelphia’s rookie minicamp scheduled for May 5-7.

Reyes played basketball at Tulane for two seasons and became the first player from Chile to play in the NFL, with previous stints with Chicago and Washington.

Reyes (6-5 3/8, 260, 4.65 speed, 31 reps, 10-5 broad jump) has played in 11 career games, logging one start.

T.J. Cole, RB, Ouachita Baptist

The Division II prospect rushed for 1,672 yards and 26 total touchdowns in 2022. Cole was a finalist for the Harlan Hill Trophy, which is rewarded annually to the best player in Division II.

Toa Taua, RB, Nevada



One of the smallest players to go undrafted, Taua forced 205 missed tackles during his career at Nevada and was reliable in the passing game.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound record-setting running back will head to the NovaCare Complex with accolades after being a five-year starter at Nevada, rushing for 3,997 yards and 33 touchdowns over 855 carries.

He showed versatility by catching 163 passes for 1,192 yards and four more touchdowns.

Taua’s 5,189 all-purpose yards rank fifth all-time in school history for a program that has sent some big named players to the NFL.

Garett Maag , WR, N. Dakota

Maag is another big, physical wide receiver that the Eagles have invited to their rookie minicamp. On his pro day, Maag posted a 4.50 40-yard dash and a crazy 40 1/2” vertical jump.

Maag started 12 games in 2022, logging 36 receptions for 477 yards and five touchdowns, all marks which were No. 2 on the team.

Jordan Murray, TE, Hawaii



Murray is one of two undrafted free-agent tight ends participating in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp. Murray is 6’3”, 245 pounds.

Dashaun White, LB, Oklahoma



An undersized linebacker with decent coverage skills, White logged 90 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions at Oklahoma in 2022.

Bentlee Sanders, CB, Nevada



Sanders is an undersized defensive back at just 5’8” and 173 pounds, but he brings versatility with the ability to play both safety and nickel cornerback while also returning kickoffs and punts.

Jasir Cox, Safety, West Virginia

The younger brother of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox, Jasir Cox, spent four seasons at North Dakota State before transferring to West Virginia for his final season in college.

Similar to Kyzir White, Cox spent time as both a safety and linebacker.

Jaylen Hall, WR, Western Kentucky

Hall is an exciting player due to his size and next-level speed.

Dalton Godfrey, LS, South Dakota

Dalton Godfrey is a long snapper from South Dakota that received an invite to the Eagles’ rookie minicamp.

Godfrey received Phil Steele FCS All-American honors.

Xavier Bell, S, Portland State

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles have invited Portland State safety Xavier Bell to the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp.

In 2021 at Portland State, Bell started all 11 games at the SAM safety position, ranking third on the team with 50 tackles while logging three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and a team-high seven pass breakups.

Last season, Bell had 35 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Austin Proehl, WR, UNC

The former UNC wide receiver just spent this season with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the USFL.

Chris Steele, CB, USC

Johnny Buchanan, LB, Delaware



The 6-foot, 230-pound Buchanan was a three-times All-CAA selection that led the FCS in tackles (150) in 2022 while also logging 8.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup.

Buchanan had nine games with at least ten tackles, including five with at least 15, and would follow the Reed Blankenship path if he goes undrafted.

Tyjuan Garbutt, DE, Virginia Tech

Gavin Holmes, WR, Baylor

Quinton Bell, DE, Prairie View

