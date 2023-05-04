Eagles invite veteran TE Sammis Reyes to rookie minicamp

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles have always valued athleticism, and the team will get an up-close view of veteran tight end Sammis Reyes.

According to Aaron Wilson, Reyes has been invited to Philadelphia’s rookie minicamp scheduled for May 5-7.

Reyes played basketball at Tulane for two seasons and became the first player from Chile to play in the NFL, with previous stints with Chicago and Washington.

Reyes (6-5 3/8, 260, 4.65 speed, 31 reps, 10-5 broad jump) has played in 11 career games, logging one start.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire