Eagles invite veteran TE Sammis Reyes to rookie minicamp

The Eagles have always valued athleticism, and the team will get an up-close view of veteran tight end Sammis Reyes.

According to Aaron Wilson, Reyes has been invited to Philadelphia’s rookie minicamp scheduled for May 5-7.

Sammis Reyes, invited to #Eagles rookie minicamp this weekend, is the first player from Chile to play in the NFL with previous stints with #Bears and Washington franchise. Reyes (6-5 3/8, 260, 4.65 speed, 31 reps, 10-5 broad jump, played in 11 career games, one start, two tackles https://t.co/TQ2XXDQvtX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2023

Reyes played basketball at Tulane for two seasons and became the first player from Chile to play in the NFL, with previous stints with Chicago and Washington.

Reyes (6-5 3/8, 260, 4.65 speed, 31 reps, 10-5 broad jump) has played in 11 career games, logging one start.

