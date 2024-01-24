Eagles interviewed Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson for vacant OC job

Hiring his QB coach could be the next best thing if you can’t add Bobby Slowik to your coaching staff.

After firing Brian Johnson, the Eagles are holding offensive coordinator interviews, and Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson is next on the list.

Johnson has experience in a number of different schemes, including the Kyle Shanahan tree — and he also worked with Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis. Similar to Hurts (and Brian Johnson), he's a Houston native. Also of note: He was a part of the Eagles' "Dream Team" training… https://t.co/DZ61gWLSDs — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 24, 2024

The 35-year-old Johnson has just four years of NFL coaching experience and no experience calling plays, but he is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks.

Under his direction, Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud put together one of the greatest seasons ever by a first-year signal caller, throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns against five interceptions in 15 games.

Stroud led the NFL in passing yards per game (273.9).

Before joining the Texans as their quarterbacks coach last spring, Johnson spent one year in the same role for the Minnesota Vikings.

During that one season, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Johnson is a Texas A&M graduate and was an All-Big 12 performer with the Aggies, throwing for 8,011 yards and 67 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire