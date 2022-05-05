Eagles interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, per report

Eagles reportedly interviewed Senior Bowl director amid flurry of activity originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are in the middle of a flurry of movement in their front office and personnel departments and they’re already in the process of replenishing.

This week, the Eagles interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy for a front office position, the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and Josh Tolentino reported.

In addition to Nagy, the Eagles are also scheduled to interview Steelers’ pro scouting director Brandon Hunt, as Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds first reported.

These two tidbits of news come a day after we found out the Eagles reportedly fired former director of scouting operations Casey Weidl and other scouting staff members. Casey Weidl is the brother of Andy Weidl, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel.

So let’s recap:

• The Eagles interviewed Nagy and will interview Hunt for undisclosed front office/personnel positions.

• Casey Weidl and other staff members were let go this week. Those other staff members were area scout Shawn Heinlan, player personnel executive T.J. McCreight and scouting assistant Evan Pritt, according to Mosher.

• Andy Weidl is a known candidate for the general manager job in Pittsburgh, although his name did not appear on a list of scheduled second interviews for the job from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. That doesn’t mean a second interview won’t come, as Garafolo said more interviews will be scheduled.

Losing Weidl would be a big blow to the front office. Weidl has been the head of the personnel department since Joe Douglas departed for the Jets in 2018.

• VP of football operations Catherine Raîche is reportedly expected to join the Browns in an assistant general manager role in Cleveland under former Eagles front office member Andrew Berry. Raîche previously interviewed for the Vikings’ GM job in January.

• Earlier this offseason, the Eagles lost both of their directors of player personnel: Ian Cunningham to the Bears and Brandon Brown to the Giants. The timing of these losses — close before the draft — prompted the Eagles to propose a bylaws change that was passed earlier this offseason. The new rule allows team to keep “secondary football executives” through the draft.

While it’s not uncommon for scouting staffs to undergo changes following the draft, the Eagles are in a period of a pretty sizable restructure. Just losing Cunningham and Brown were enough to warrant that label. Toss in Raîche and possibly Andy Weidl and it’s no wonder the Eagles are looking outside the organization.

The Eagles generally like to promote from within for their front office and scouting departments but after so many losses — including others in recent years — it’s understandable that they’d need an influx of new talent.

When asked about the potential of losing Weidl, Roseman offered this last Saturday:

“Well, yeah, you talk about some of the things here that have happened since the end of the 2019 draft,” Roseman said. “We've lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people.

“Obviously, because of that, we're going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we're in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building. We have good people in the building and, just like our football team, we're always looking to add good people, and I think you're only as good as your people. We have really good people and obviously Andy is one of them.”

