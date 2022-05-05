Eagles interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy for a position in scouting department

The NFL draft starts in Mobile and with the Eagles looking to continue adding quality prospects to the roster, Howie Roseman is reaching out to add a big fish to the front office.

Jeff McLane and Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer are reporting that Philadelphia recently interviewed Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl director, for a key scout department position.

McLane is reporting that the Eagles will also interview Steelers front office staffer Brandon Hunt for a key role.

Nagy offers over 20 years of NFL Scouting experience and he was a key member of three Super Bowl-winning rosters.

The interviews are coming just days after Catherine Raiche accepted a key position with the Browns, and then Philadelphia fired Casey Weidl and three other staffers.

Nagy was named the new Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl back in 2018, and he’s taken the premiere college football All-Star game to new heights.

A large portion of Senior Bowl participants have gone on to have illustrious NFL careers in recent memory and several key members of the current Eagles roster have experience in Mobile.

Hunt is a homegrown talent for the Steelers.

A Pittsburgh native, Hunt attended IUP and has been learning on the job under Kevin Colbert for almost 15-years.

Hunt officially joined Pittsburgh’s scouting department in 2010, before being named the pro scouting coordinator for Houston after Doug Whaley was hired as the general manager of the Buffalo Bills.

