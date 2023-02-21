Eagles interviewed Rams DB coach Chris Shula for vacant defensive coordinator position

The Eagles are looking to replace Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator and recently interviewed a rising star in the coaching ranks.

According to Mike Garafalo, Philadelphia recently interviewed Chris Shula and Jesse Minter after it was reported that former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard also interviewed for the job.

Among the #Eagles defensive coordinator interviews to date: #Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan DC Jesse Minter, sources say. Shula and Nick Sirianni were together on the #Chargers’ coaching staff 2015-16. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 21, 2023

Shula is the son of former Bengals head coach David Shula and the grandson of Don Shula.

He has been with the Rams since 2017 and worked as the linebackers coach before becoming the defensive backs coach, and passing game coordinator in 2022.

He was on the same Chargers staff as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in 2015 and 2016.

