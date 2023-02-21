Eagles interviewed Rams’ Chris Shula for defensive coordinator job

Rams assistant coaches have been popular candidates for openings around the league this offseason, from head coaching positions to coordinator jobs. Defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Shula is the latest in the long line of Rams coaches drawing interest from other teams.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles interviewed Shula for their defensive coordinator position. That job is open after Jonathan Gannon left to become the Cardinals’ head coach.

As Garafolo notes, Shula and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were on the same staff with the Chargers from 2015-2016.

Shula has spent the last six years with the Rams, working his way up the chain. He started as an assistant linebackers coach in 2017-2018, then became the outside linebackers coach in 2019. In 2021, his title changed to linebackers coach and this past year, the Rams promoted him to pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The Rams already lost Thomas Brown and Greg Olson, as well as Liam Coen, so hopefully they don’t see another assistant leave for a better opportunity elsewhere.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire