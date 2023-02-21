Eagles interviewed Michigan’s Jessie Minter for vacant defensive coordinator position

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are looking to replace Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator and recently interviewed a rising star in the coaching ranks.

According to Mike Garafalo, Philadelphia recently interviewed Chris Shula and Jesse Minter after it was reported that former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard also interviewed for the job.

Minter led the Michigan defense last year after spending the 2021 season running the defense at Vanderbilt.

He worked previously for the Ravens from 2017 to 2020.

