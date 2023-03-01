Eagles interviewed Iowa State OC Nate Scheelhaase before promoting Brian Johnson

The Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator on Tuesday, but head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that he interviewed one potential candidate from outside the NovaCare Complex.

Sirianni has a tight relationship with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and told the media during his NFL Combine press conference that he had discussions with Cyclones offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase was named to 247Sports ’30Under30′ list as one of the top rising stars in the profession in 2019 and he’s played a huge role in the development of 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, a two-time consensus All-American running back Breece Hall, All-American running back David Montgomery and All-Big 12 wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.

The 2012 Illinois graduate was a four-year starter and two-time team captain for the Illini who finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in total offense (10,634 yards), a figure that ranks seventh in Big Ten history.

