Eagles interview Marquand Manuel

The Eagles are talking to a former defensive coordinator to replace a position coach who just became a coordinator himself.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Eagles have interviewed Marquand Manuel for their vacant defensive backs coach job, and a deal could come together soon.

He would replace Cory Undlin, who left to become the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

The 40-year-old Manuel was the Falcons defensive backs coach when they went to the Super Bowl, and was promoted to coordinator the following season. He was let go after the 2018 season, after two years on the job.

He began his coaching career with the Seahawks, after a playing career which lasted eight seasons with the Bengals, Seahawks, Packers, Panthers, Broncos, and Lions.