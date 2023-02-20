Eagles interview former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for vacant job

The Eagles are looking to replace Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator and recently interviewed a rising star in the coaching ranks.

Jim Leonhard was an All-Big-10 safety at Wisconsin before a solid NFL career and returned to Madison to lead their defense and filled in admirably as the interim head coach in 2022.

With Luke Fickell landing the job at Wisconsin, Leonhard just landed an interview with Philadelphia for the vacant defensive coordinator job left open by Jonathan Gannon taking the Cardinals job.

The #Eagles have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as they look to fill their DC job, per league source. Leonhard was a 10-year NFL safety who is respected in league circles. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2023

Leonhard coached for six seasons at Wisconsin as both the defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the 2022 season.

Following his retirement from a 10-year career in the NFL, Leonhard joined the Badgers’ staff as defensive backs coach in 2016. He became defensive coordinator less than a year later and went on to be named a finalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach, in his first season running the Badgers defense.

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, Wisconsin ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times. During that time, the Badgers rank third in scoring defense (17.3 points per game), first in total yards allowed (284.8 yards per game), first in pass efficiency defense (110.5), third in rushing defense (103.4 ypg), and first in opponents’ third down conversions (30.5%).

In 2022, Wisconsin allowed just 239.1 yards per game, the third-best mark in school history and the lowest total in Madison since 1954.

That was the fewest yards allowed by an FBS team since 2011.

