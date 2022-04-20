Eagles interested in WR Deebo Samuel after he requests a trade from the 49ers?

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The Eagles have an interest in every talented NFL player, and with the draft just one week away, one of the top wide receivers in football could be available for the right price.

According to Jeff Darlington, All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade out of San Francisco, and Philadelphia is one of the organizations with the draft capital to make a deal work.

Samuel is reportedly unwilling to engage in contract extension talks with San Francisco, and he’s skipping voluntary offseason workouts as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round (36th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, some 21 spots ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Samuel totaled 1,700 yards from scrimmage in 2021 and is seeking a new deal as players like Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill have all reset the wide receiver market over the past month.

