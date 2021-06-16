Should the Eagles have interest in veteran CB Richard Sherman?

Adding a five-time Pro Bowler on the edge of his career at 33 years of age would be, quite, the risk for some organizations, but the Eagles retool could use some more leadership.

Coming off an injury-laden 2020 season, free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is looking for the right situation, and playing alongside Darius Slay while tutoring Zech McPhearson could be the perfect move.

Sherman is always ready to prove the doubters who think father time has captured his career wrong, and the Eagles front office should at least do their due diligence in potentially adding him to the roster.

Sherman for his part wants to play for a team “that’s competing for a championship.”

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman said, via Bloomberg’s Ritika Gupta. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

The guy would solidify a cornerback group that is a question mark in Philly (outside of Darius Slay). Defensive backs coach, Dennard Wilson, has expressed what he expects in CB2.

