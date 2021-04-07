Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

The Eagles traded down to No. 12 overall in order to stash more assets, but they could still be in play for an LSU wide receiver late in the first round.

With Ja’Marr Chase opting out last season, Terrace Marshall was given the opportunity to put his talents on full display for the Tigers.

Marshall is versatile and his production in the slot at LSU would allow him to immediately become a difference-maker in the NFC East.

After his pro day, Marshall said that he’s had more than one conversation with the Eagles, among other teams.

That interest and those conversations have continued, as Kyle Brandt reported Tuesday morning on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that Philadelphia seems to covet Marshall.

“This guy’s 6-3, he catches 10 touchdowns in seven games before opting out for the rest of the season. You think they have all these guys, and they do. This is another one, a big, explosive playmaker they can go after. He’s been talking to the Eagles a lot, so we’ll see.”

To land Marshall between pick 22-27 in the first round, Philadelphia could be forced to part ways with pick No. 37 overall in the second round and pick No. 70 in the third.

Marshall can be physical on the outside while having the necessary speed that helps him separate on routes.

During the 2019 season when Chase and Justin Jefferson both went for over 1,000 yards, Marshall logged 46 receptions for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns.

During the 2020 season, Marshall caught 48 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games before opting out with no more to prove.

List

Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

Related