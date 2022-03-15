Should the Eagles have interest in LB Myles Jack after he’s released by the Jaguars?

After Monday’s spending spree, the Jaguars are releasing LB Myles Jack, per source. Jack led the Jaguars in tackles last season with 108. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

The Eagles are reshaping their linebacker group and one veteran free agent could be on the radar even with Haason Reddick in the fold.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jaguars are releasing linebacker Myles Jack after their Monday spending spree.

Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108 stops and has posted triple-digit numbers in tackles over the last two seasons.

According to Over the Cap, Jack had a $13.1 million cap number this season and was due $10.5 million base salary.

Jack signed a four-year, $57 million extension that included $33.06 million guaranteed in September 2019, a deal that at the time made him the NFL’s third-highest-paid inside linebacker, and his presence wouldn’t impact Reddick’s arrival with the former Temple product coming to Philadelphia strictly to rush the passer.

