Should the Eagles have interest in LB Jaylon Smith after his release from Cowboys?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021
The Eagles have a need for a versatile, athletic linebacker, and the Cowboys just released a familiar player at the position.
Adam Schefter is reporting that Dallas is releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith. The former Notre Dame star linebacker has seen his playing time dwindle behind star rookie Micah Parsons and free-agent signee Keanu Neal.
Philadelphia has struggled to defend the pass at the linebacker position and it’s now become a growing problem on a week to week basis.
Smith, a former second-round pick who counts $9.8 million against the cap this season, played 97.8 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps last season and did a good job of spying Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during their home win over Philadelphia on Monday night football in Week 3.
As a pass-rushing linebacker, Smith has excelled during his career with 9.0 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 20 tackles for loss.
List
Eagles NFL power rankings roundup Week 5: Philadelphia stays in the top 25
Related
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on Fletcher Cox's perceived lack of production in 2021
Jonathan Gannon says the Eagles don't have a dime package on defense
Nick Sirianni calls Jalen Hurts’ game vs. Chiefs one of the best performances he's ever seen