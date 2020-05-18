The Philadelphia Eagles could be one of the many rumored landing spots for free-agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney.

The catch? He needs to take a lot less money.

According to the NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Eagles would consider signing Clowney to the team, if he just took about $10 million or less for what he is asking.

"They're not interested in the player," Caplan told New Jersey's 97.3 ESPN. "Unless he's willing to take a one-year deal at a significantly reduced price -- probably under $10 million or no more than $10 million, I don't even think they make the call. And even then, they're done ... bringing guys in with an injury history."

In the beginning stages of his free agency, Clowney was seeking north of around $2p million per season on a long-term contract. The price dropped to around $17 million per year, and still, Clowney and his free agency run at the market has been relatively quiet.

Clowney was traded to the Seahawks last September and played in 13 games. He registered 31 tackles, three sacks, an interception four forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and a pair of defensive touchdowns.

Obviously battling injuries most of last season with a sports hernia, Clowney believes he should be considered one of the top defensive lineman in the league. However, there just seems to be a disconnect between what he thinks vs. how teams view him and his recent play.

The Eagles have very limited salary cap space beyond 2020. The Eagles, for now, seem a little out of reach to signing the veteran defensive end. Unless something changes.

--

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Stanford coach David Shaw.

The Eagles have an interest in Jadeveon Clowney, but only if it involves less money originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest