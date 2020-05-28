Eagles have interest in Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy

It’s not a great time to be a free agent running back, but the Eagles are one team with some interest in adding a veteran at the position.

The Eagles have interest in Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Both players have been mentioned as possibilities for the Eagles this offseason.

Philadelphia made an offer to Freeman, who so far has been disappointed with the offers he has received and is reportedly considering sitting out the season if he doesn’t get an offer he likes.

McCoy, who played his first six NFL seasons for the Eagles, has not yet received a contract offer but could end up back in Philly.

Miles Sanders led the Eagles in rushing as a rookie last year and is expected to handle the bulk of the running back duties this year as well, but Philadelphia would like to add a veteran who can fill the role that Jordan Howard played last year.

