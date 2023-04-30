Eagles’ interest in D’Andre Swift was sparked when they saw him in Week One of 2022

The Eagles beat the Lions in Week One of the 2022 season. Along the way, Philly also found a player to eventually pursue.

Addressing Saturday’s trade for Lions running back D'Andre Swift, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman explained that Swift caught their attention when gaining 144 yards on 15 carries.

“It really started Week One when we played them,” Roseman told reporters on Saturday. “You saw the explosiveness when we played them. He had a heck of a game. Every time he touched the ball you knew there was a chance he could take it the distance.”

Roseman realized that something could happen after the Lions made Alabama running back the twelfth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

“When they took Gibbs, we thought maybe it was an opportunity,” Roseman said. “They signed [David] Montgomery in free agency and they took Gibbs, and we knew [Swift] was in the last year of his deal, and we went into this draft feeling really good about our running back room. We really liked the guys that we have on the roster. We think it was a talented group.

“It wasn’t in our mind a position that we were actively looking to upgrade, but at the same time, we’re always looking for opportunities to improve the team. When this came about, we just felt really good about the player, we felt really good about the person, and it adds another tremendous player and person to our locker room. We feel like we really know who he is as a person, have a lot of connections with him.”

Roseman mentioned that Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer Dom DiSandro “has known [Swift] and his family for a long time,” and that the Eagles “knew him really throughout high school.”

“He had been in the facility as a high schooler, so I had met him when he was in high school,” Roseman said. “It’s kind of a cool story of a local kid comes home and obviously a talented local kid.”

Coach Nick Sirianni agreed with the assessment of Swift’s skills.

“You can definitely see his ability to make people miss in space, and you saw that against our defense last year,” Sirianni told reporters. “He had some unbelievable runs against us last year, where you look at each other like, man, that guy is hard to tackle. So he has the ability to make you miss and also accelerate through the hole, which will serve us well in some of the draws that we run and some of the RPOs that we run. . . . I don’t know exactly how we’ll use him perfectly with each individual run, you have to get your hands on him to see that, but also in the passing game, I think he’s a dynamic playmaker that’s done some things that we’ve done with guys in the past, with some of the different routes that he runs.

“But he has a great ability to read defenses out of the backfield, to make guys — to separate from tight coverage out of the backfield, and has really good hands. . . . Obviously, again, can’t say enough about the running back room that we have. We’re really excited about the pieces that we had going into the draft, and we’re even more excited about it with the addition of D’Andre.”

And so the richest of NFC teams gets a little richer, as it tries to get back to the Super Bowl in 2023 — and to win it this time.

