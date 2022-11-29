Should The Eagles have interest in claiming Johnathan Abram ?

The #Packers are waiving safety Johnathan Abram, per source. Abram contributed during his short stint in Green Bay, which now wants to look at its young guys. So for the second time in three weeks, the former #Raiders first-round pick hits waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

Johnathan Abram is looking for another team for the second time this season, as Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Packers are waiving the former first-round pick.

With their playoff hopes dwindling, Green Bay appears ready to develop safeties Dallin Leavitt, Tariq, and Carpenter, behind starters, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

Abram has logged two tackles since being Claimed by Green Bay on November 9 after Las Vegas released the safety after being unable to find a trade partner.

Philadelphia will be without star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and only have Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace, and Andre Chachere on the depth chart as replacements.

A star out of Mississippi State, Abram had slipped on the Raiders’ depth chart behind Duron Harmon and rookie Trevon Moehrig-Woodard.

Abram had a career-high 116 total tackles with four passes defended and an interception during 14 appearances in 2021, but his play slipped dramatically in 2022.

Abram has 40 total tackles and one pass defended through 12 games this season, and as a fourth-year player, he’ll be subject to waivers rather than outright release.

List

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst performers from win over Packers

List

8 potential replacements for Eagles injured safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

List

4 takeaways from news C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss time with a lacerated kidney

List

National reactions: Eagles move to 10-1 after running all over the Packers

Story continues

Related

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lands in the top 10 of an ESPN ranking of the top 25 players Under 25 Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney vs. Packers NFL Pro Bowl: Seahawks' Geno Smith currently leads all NFC quarterbacks in fan votes

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire