Eagles should have interest in claiming Johnathan Abram

A surprise: The #Raiders are releasing former first-round pick safety Johnathan Abram, per source. pic.twitter.com/E8BjfpRvhT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2022

You can never have enough talent and depth in the NFL, so every team should be intrigued when a former first-round pick hits the market.

The rebuilding Raiders have released former first-round pick Johnathan Abram.

A star out of Mississippi State, Abram has slipped on the depth chart behind Duron Harmon and rookie Trevon Moehrig-Woodard.

Abram had a career-high 116 total tackles with four passes defended and an interception during 14 appearances in 2021, but his play has slipped dramatically in 2022.

Abram has 48 total tackles and one pass defended through eight games this season, and as a fourth-year player, he’ll be subject to waivers rather than outright release.

In 168 snaps against the run this season, Abram has a 43.4 grade per PFF.

Philadelphia has four safeties on the roster, including the disappointing K’Von Wallace and rookie Reed Blankenship.

A change can be suitable for players, and for a team like Philadelphia, landing an in-the-box safety could be a need for a team that has struggled to stop opposing running backs at the point of attack.

List

Eagles-Commanders: 7 stats to know for Week 10

List

Week 10 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles land top spot after Bills loss to Jets

List

Eagles-Commanders: 15 impact players to watch in Week 10 matchup

List

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints Monday night loss

Related

Eagles sign OT Fred Johnson to practice squad Eagles sign S Andre Chachere to the active roster Eagles had OT Fred Johnson in for a workout Former Eagles OC Frank Reich fired by the Colts Eagles WR A.J. Brown vows to keep his hands to himself after being fined for TD celebration vs. Steelers

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire