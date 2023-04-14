Should the Eagles have interest in Budda Baker after he requested a trade from Cardinals?

The Eagles need depth at the safety position, and one of the top players in the sport is looking for a new home.

Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker wants to be traded.

One of the locker room leaders and rocks of the AZ defense, the All-Pro has now made clear he’d like to be elsewhere. https://t.co/lUEwS73JjW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

Baker, 27, is under contract for the 2023 season at $16.9 million, and he’s currently the seventh-highest-paid safety in the league.

Baker also has a club option for 2024 worth $18 million.

Philadelphia signed Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds in free agency.

Still, Baker is a true difference maker, and in his six seasons with Arizona, he has earned five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, and one second-team All-Pro selection.

The former Washington Huskies star logged 11 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 15 games for Arizona.

He’d more than makeup for the enormous big-play potential that C.J. Gardner-Johnson took with him to Detroit.

