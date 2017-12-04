Eagles Injury Update: Zach Ertz in NFL's concussion protocol

Tight end Zach Ertz is in the NFL's concussion protocol, the top news among the Eagles' injury update on Monday afternoon. By Dave Zangaro

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Doug Pederson said Monday from the team's hotel in Orange County.

Ertz suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle. Ertz stayed on the ground for a few moments before walking off under his own power, but obviously did not return.

After having a quiet first half, Ertz made a couple catches for 24 yards on the first drive of the third quarter. It wasn't a good game for him.

While Ertz is in the NFL's concussion protocol, he will be able to stay with the team in California all week. The Eagles have basically moved their whole operation to the West Coast for the week, so they have medical personnel to guide him through the steps of the protocol.

Meanwhile, middle linebacker Joe Walker (neck) is day to day. It's unclear if he'll be able to practice when the team gets to Angel Stadium on Wednesday. Walker suffered a stinger against the Bears and missed practice all last week.

Najee Goode took over in his spot, playing 18 snaps. Dannell Ellerbe, active in his first game as an Eagle, played one defensive snap (see snap counts).