Eagles injury update: Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders to undergo MRIs on Monday, according to report

Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders to reportedly undergo MRIs on Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz are both scheduled to undergo MRIs Monday, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Sanders’ MRI will be on his knee, Ertz’s on his ankle.

“They’re more concerned about Miles’ Sanders knee than they are about Zach Ertz’s ankle,” Glazer reported.

That’s scary news considering how good Sanders has been this year and how ineffective his backups have been.

Sanders got hurt at the end of his 74-yard run in the third quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Ravens Sunday at the Linc. He didn’t return to the field and finished 9-for-118 rushing.

Sanders, who missed the opener with a nagging hamstring injury, ranks 4th in the NFL with 434 rushing yards but only 19th with 71 in rushing attempts.

All other Eagles running backs combined have 86 yards on 34 carries, a 2.5 average. Boston Scott and Corey Clement, the Eagles’ next two backs, have 29 total scrimmage yards in the Eagles’ last four games.

Two other running backs, Elijah Holyfield and Adrian Killins, are on the practice squad.

Ertz got hurt early in the fourth quarter on an incomplete pass from Carson Wentz. He did not return either.

The Eagles’ other notable tight end, Dallas Goedert, has been out since suffering a fracture in his ankle in the Bengals game. He’s eligible to return from Injured Reserve on Monday.

Their other tight ends are recent acquisition Jason Croom, who caught a touchdown Sunday, and veteran Richard Rodgers. Caleb Wilson is on the practice squad.