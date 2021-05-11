Eagles’ injury woes could be linked to the NFL’s scheduling imbalance
As we sit less than 24 hours away from the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, the impact of travel and a lack of rest on teams can be directly linked to an imbalance in the entire process.
Warren Sharp of NBC Edge used some research and conversations with coaches and front office personnel from multiple teams to uncover “significant” NFL schedule inequality, with the Eagles being among the teams impacted the most.
Only the Giants seem to be at more of a disadvantage than Philadelphia, while the rival Cowboys are among teams benefiting the most.
According to Sharp, the Eagles (15), land behind Washington and the Giants in the number of road games played on a short week over the past few years.
