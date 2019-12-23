Eagles injury updates on Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson, Ronald Darby, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

There's a chance the Eagles might not have Zach Ertz next Sunday as they try to clinch the division with a win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Ertz took a big hit to his ribs in the first half against the Cowboys and had to leave the game for a while. He did return and played through the pain.

"He took the shot there in the first half," head coach Doug Pederson said Monday afternoon. "There is a rib that has been affected. I am waiting on, with our doctors, a couple more tests for some other things. We'll all see later today actually. Probably have something more for you either tomorrow or Thursday when I see you guys again."

Ertz reportedly suffered a fractured rib on Sunday.

How tough is #Eagles TE Zach Ertz? He suffered a fractured rib last night and somehow played and helped put Philly on the doorstep of the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Ertz finished the game with four catches for 28 yards, but seemed to be in plenty of pain after the game.

If Ertz can't play against the Giants, the Eagles would be down to Dallas Goedert and Josh Perkins at tight end. Alex Ellis is also on the practice squad.

"That [Ertz] got back out there, just shows his toughness and willingness to get back out there," Pederson said. "As you guys know, we take every injury seriously and make sure that we protect our players. That's what Mondays are for, to do a full evaluation on all our guys that get nicked up in games."

Pederson also updated a few other notable injuries:

Ronald Darby: Among the injuries from Sunday's game, Pederson said Darby's is the most significant. Darby (hip flexor) was already battling through his injury coming into Sunday. He's "probably going to miss some time," according to Pederson.

Even though Sidney Jones finished the game in place of Rasul Douglas, Pederson said Douglas will start in Week 17.

Lane Johnson: Johnson missed the Cowboys game but has a shot to return this week. Pederson called Johnson "day to day" and said they'll get him running on land this week (not in the pool) and see where he is.

Jalen Mills: Mills hurt his ankle in the game but was able to return.

"Tough guy, tough kid, ended up finishing the game, obviously," Pederson said. "He's going to be day to day. Right now, he's hurting today but we'll see as the week goes on."

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: The Eagles are waiting on another test result on the rookie receiver, but Pederson said he expects Arcega-Whiteside to be "fine." On Sunday, Arcega-Whiteside had a few numbing shots in his ailing foot. Including JJAW, the Eagles have just three receivers on their 53-man roster.

