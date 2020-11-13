The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: DJ vaults into lead as Round 2 is in full swing at Augusta

Eagles injury updates on Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery, Isaac Seumalo

Dave Zangaro
·4 min read

Doug Pederson gives injury updates on key Eagles heading into Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Despite the fact that Lane Johnson has been limited in practice this week, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is optimistic his Pro Bowl right tackle will be able to play on Sunday against the Giants. 

This week, Johnson has practiced each day but hasn't taken his full complement of practice reps. 

"Limited can be a little misleading sometimes. But he's in a good spot," Pederson said. "He's a lot like Alshon (Jeffery) right now where we need to get him and see where he's at today with a few more reps. But I'm optimistic that he's good to go for Sunday. Obviously would give that offensive line a big boost if he could go."

Since he played all 91 snaps against the Bengals, Johnson has played in just three of five games and missed significant snaps in all of them. But Johnson missed the Cowboys game before the break and then got to rest up during the bye week. 

Johnson, 30, has been dealing with an ankle injury all season after a late-summer surgery. On top of that, he then suffered a knee injury. During practice this week, he's been wearing a brace on his left knee but the knee injury has been removed from the injury report. So it sounds like that surgically repaired ankle is still what's holding him back. 

If you're skeptical about Johnson's readiness for this game, that's fair. Going into the weekend of the Cowboys game, he was expected to play but woke up that Sunday morning and was unable to go. Hopefully, the last two weeks of rest have done him good. 

If Johnson can't play — or if he needs to leave the game — Jack Driscoll or Jordan Mailata would take over. Driscoll is likely to return from an ankle injury of his own this week. 

Here are a few other updates on key players from Doug Pederson on Friday morning: 

Isaac Seumalo: Earlier this week, the Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for Seumalo, who has been out since he suffered a knee injury in Week 2. During the warmup period of practice on Thursday, Seumalo was the starting left guard, which seemed to be a positive sign. 

It's still unclear if he'll make his return this weekend. The Eagles have until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate him off IR. 

While the Eagles don't need to give practice statuses for players during their 21-day practice windows, Pederson on Friday said Seumalo has been limited. 

"We wanted to incorporate him back into the offensive line and get him thinking football a little bit more," Pederson said. "But again today's going to be another big day at practice to see where he's at, not only physically but mentally going into potentially his first game back."

If Seumalo returns, he'll obviously play at left guard and we can expect Nate Herbig to be back at right guard. If Seumalo can't play, Herbig would stay at left guard and Matt Pryor would be at right guard. 

Alshon Jeffery: It's been almost a year since Jeffery played in a football game and Pederson admitted it's going to take some time to get him back and feeling comfortable. 

But Jeffery has been a full participant this week, which is a sign he's getting ready to return. Jeffery began the season on the shelf with a Lisfranc injury but it's a calf injury suffered in practice this year that has been holding him back recently. 

"We do have a plan for him," Pederson said. "And without revealing that plan, listen, we've got to get through another day of practice first. He's done a good job with his rehab and put himself in a good position to practice this week and have a full complement of practice participation. So we'll see again today. But look, he's a veteran player, he's been one of our starters and we've got a plan if he's ready to go to get him in the game."

Miles Sanders: After missing the last couple of games with a knee injury, Sanders is poised to return this week. But after missing time in training camp and then the first game of the season, Sanders suffered from some fatigue in his return earlier this year. 

So it's something to keep an eye on when he's out there on Sunday in his return. 

"We have to monitor him," Pederson said. "We have to make sure that we don't see the signs of fatigue with him. But we haven't seen that this week in practice. He's done a nice job. We get through today and, again, optimistic that he'll be good to go."

Latest Stories

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Vikings have six players rank in the top 10 for their position, per PFF

    The Minnesota Vikings were well represented on PFF's recent positional rankings.

  • Masters 2020, second round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2020 full leaderboard Play starts on day two at 12.30pm GMT Betting on the Masters? Get the latest offers here DeChambeau discovers Augusta will humble the vainglorious Leader Casey proves the old guard can match big-hitting youth Woods serves up reminder of why you can never write him off

  • Frank Reich and his staff show their brilliance in Colts' huge win over Titans

    The Colts are 6-3, tied for first place and might have the NFL coach of the year, too.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Suspended NASCAR driver says he didn't intentionally draw a swastika on his toaster strudel

    Josh Reaume was suspended by NASCAR earlier in the week for an offensive social media post. We now know that post was a picture of his toaster strudel.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring

    Dustin Johnson made four birdies and a par that felt just as good Friday morning for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead, finishing off a first round of record scores on rain-softened Augusta National at the first Masters in November. The opening round was delayed nearly three hours at the start by heavy rain, and with limited daylight in November, there was no way to complete the round. Greg Norman still holds the record for lowest opening round, a 63 in 1996, the year he lost a six-shot lead to Nick Faldo in the final round.

  • J.J. Watt joins chorus of support for Texans executive reportedly fired for lack of 'cultural fit'

    NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.

  • Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 10

    Fantasy football sleepers, starts, sits, Week 10.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Five players Celtics could trade for on Draft night

    Danny Ainge is no stranger to Draft night deals. And considering he's armed with three first-round picks as well as a second, could he make more trades next week? Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder identify some targets the Celtics could trade for.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.