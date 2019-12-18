Eagles injury updates on Derek Barnett, Lane Johnson, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard

The big injury news on Wednesday morning is that Kamu Grugier-Hill was placed on IR and will need back surgery, but there's a chance the Eagles could get at least one player back for the Cowboys game.

If I had to guess right now, it seems like defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) might have a chance to play on Sunday.

Barnett has missed the last two games.

"I'd say Derek is getting close," head coach Doug Pederson said. "We're going to progress him a little bit further this week, see where he's at."

It also appears right tackle Lane Johnson (high ankle sprain) has a slight chance to play on Sunday too. He missed the last game and Halapoulivaati Vaitai filled in.

Johnson at 80 percent would likely be the Eagles' best option.

"Lane's getting better," Pederson said. "Again, we'll see. Kind of a day to day."

It seems unlikely that Johnson will practice early this week, which means Big V will prepare like he's going to start. Later in the week, they might try to get Johnson on the field and see where he is.

Meanwhile, it doesn't seem like Nelson Agholor or Jordan Howard are likely to be ready for this important Week 16 game.

"Nelly and Jordan are really status quo right now," Pederson said. "Kind of in the same situation."

Agholor (knee) has missed three of the last four games and Howard (shoulder) has missed all five games since the bye week.

