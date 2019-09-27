Eagles Injury Update: Sidney Jones out for rest of Thursday's game against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's game at Lambeau Field.

In the first half, Jones was burnt on a deep ball to Davante Adams and a short while later was in the medical tent getting his hamstring checked out. He then went into the locker room and will not return.

Without Jones, the Eagles are down to Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Craig James as their healthy corners. Ronald Darby (hamstring) is out for a while and is inactive.

If Jones' injury is serious, the Eagles will be in a tough spot at cornerback. They now have just three healthy and one is James, who hasn't been around in Philly that long. Jalen Mills is on PUP and will be eligible to return in Week 7, but can they survive without a move until then?

Jones, a former second-round pick, played very well in training camp but that hasn't translated to the regular season. The entire secondary has struggled this season, although some of that is probably linked to the lack of pass rush.

