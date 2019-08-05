Eagles Injury Update: Running back Boston Scott misses 1st practice of training camp

Boston Scott missed practice on Monday afternoon and was the only new injury coming out of the two-hour open practice at the Linc Sunday night.

Here's a look at the full Eagles' injury report:

RB Boston Scott: The second-year running back tweaked his ankle at the open practice on Sunday night and missed practice on Monday afternoon. Scott is considered day-to-day by the Eagles. It's the first practice he's missed this summer.

DE Joe Ostman: A day after fans at the Linc saw Ostman carted off the field during open practice, the Eagles said he's still being evaluated with a knee injury.

WR Shelton Gibson: Same with Gibson. He got hurt very soon after Ostman. Initially the trainers called for a cart, but just before it left the sideline they changed their mind, and Gibson walked gingerly off the field under his own power. Gibson has an ankle injury that's also still being evaluated, according to the team.

RB Corey Clement:It was a no-pads practice, but Clement did get some work in 11-on-11 for the first time since he returned to practice on a limited basis last week. Clement is almost all the way back from the torn ACL he suffered last year.

WR Mack Hollins: Hollins, who participated in the first four days of training camp, has now missed a full week with a hip injury that he suffered last Monday. The Eagles list him as day-to-day.

OL Corey Tucker: The undrafted rookie offensive lineman missed a second straight day with a concussion that he suffered on Saturday.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: Grugier-Hill is out indefinitely with a sprained knee he suffered at practice on Saturday. On Sunday night, he talked about the injury (see story).

LB Paul Worrilow: Still sidelined potentially long-term with the knee injury he initially suffered at OTAs in the spring of 2018.

CB Jalen Mills: Remains on the PUP list and unable to participate in any practice sessions with last year's foot injury.

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc: Out indefinitely with a foot sprain.

LB Nigel Bradham, DT Fletcher Cox, DT Derek Barnett, CB Ronald Darby: This group of 2018 defensive starters is out at practice most days but isn't participating yet, Bradham with a foot injury, Cox with a foot, Barnett with a shoulder and Darby with a knee.

