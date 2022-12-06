Eagles’ injury update: Robert Quinn going on IR

Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve.

Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the playoffs. Quinn will have to miss at least four games so the earliest he’ll be eligible to return is the regular season final on Jan. 8 against the Giants.

Quinn hurt his knee last week in practice and popped up on the injury report Friday, when he was quickly ruled out for the game against the Titans.

While Quinn had an 18 1/2-sack season last year with the Bears, his 2022 campaign hasn’t gone very well. Quinn had just one sack in seven starts with the Bears before the deadline trade and has been even quieter since.

In five games with the Eagles, Quinn has played a total of 70 snaps without much to show for it. He has 2 total tackles and 2 quarterback hits. And even before the injury, Quinn’s playtime took a hit. He played just 11 snaps against Green Bay and 10 against the Colts.

Without Quinn, the Eagles still have a pretty deep defensive line rotation. Their top edge players are Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Inside, they’re even deeper with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph.

The Eagles won’t have a ton of snaps to replace with Quinn out but a couple of those defensive tackles have the ability to play on the edge and second-year SAM linebacker Patrick Johnson has given the Eagles good snaps in limited opportunities.

The Eagles traded a 2023 fourth-round pick for Quinn before this year’s trade deadline. Even though Quinn had two more years left on his contract after 2022, the Eagles reportedly agreed to chop off the 2023 and 2024 seasons on that contract when they made the deal.